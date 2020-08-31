State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 98,447 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98,447 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $146,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. CSFB increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

