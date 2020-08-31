State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,401 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.52% of iShares MBS ETF worth $112,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.