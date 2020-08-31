Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.6% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Citigroup by 363.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

