Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up 0.6% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $36.34. 115,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

