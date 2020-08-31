Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.85 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,890 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

