Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,726 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 629,172 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34.

