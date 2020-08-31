Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1,545.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $159.10. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

