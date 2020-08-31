Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,381 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

