Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 0.7% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.