Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 31st (BLX, BU, CAR.UN, CWB, DOO, IIP.UN, MI.UN, NWH.UN, OGC, SIA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 31st:

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$39.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$40.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$35.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.75 to C$56.25.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$32.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$70.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.75.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.25.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.75.

Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.40. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

