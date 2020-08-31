Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,532 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 381% compared to the average daily volume of 735 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 267,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.