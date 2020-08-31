Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,754 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical volume of 726 call options.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.12. 102,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,803. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after buying an additional 561,105 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

