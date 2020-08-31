Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

SEOAY has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.