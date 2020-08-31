Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 188.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.22% of Sun Life Financial worth $47,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. 390,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.