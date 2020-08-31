Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.79

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 3896000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $925,392.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,627,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $144,756,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,782 shares of company stock worth $22,527,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

