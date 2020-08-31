Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) is Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lonestar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 1.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Super Micro Computer worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $151,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,216. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

