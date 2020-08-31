Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.41 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.94 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.03725661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00056501 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 641,364,964 coins and its circulating supply is 285,663,896 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

