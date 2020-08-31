sUSD (SUSD) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00008759 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market cap of $23.15 million and $2.45 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.01659617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00198406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00177553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00191516 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

