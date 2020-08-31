Sushi (SUSHI) Price Tops $5.86 on Major Exchanges

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 73.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Sushi has a market capitalization of $130.07 million and $193.51 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00049886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.01661008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00198676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00178557 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00184476 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 22,201,928 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

