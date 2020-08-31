TaaS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $455.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00008041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $455.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.29 or 0.06072064 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017757 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

