TD Securities Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.88.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.71. 293,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$15.70 and a 52 week high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$214.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.6600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Sanford Riley acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$400,552.11.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

