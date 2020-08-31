Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.20% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Ardelyx Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $743,898.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $162,127.28. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,054 shares of company stock worth $906,300. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARDX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

