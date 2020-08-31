Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of CVR Energy worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 841.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 485,014 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $5,792,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 208,446 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 91.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3,543.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 177,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.85.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

