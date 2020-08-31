Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.02 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Splunk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 440,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 399,268 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $220.42 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $223.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,616 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.