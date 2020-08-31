Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.15 Million in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

ABMD opened at $303.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

