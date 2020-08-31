Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Rent-A-Center Inc has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

