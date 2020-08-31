Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 638.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 236,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 139.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

