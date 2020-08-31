Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 505,413 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 505,413 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Antero Resources worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Antero Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

