Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.56

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.56 and last traded at $123.16, with a volume of 6546600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

