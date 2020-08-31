Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,473,000 after acquiring an additional 729,613 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,264,000 after purchasing an additional 614,186 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

ASND traded up $9.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. 151,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,575. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

