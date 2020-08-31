Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TIIAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

