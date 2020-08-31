TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.36. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

