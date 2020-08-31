Terreno Realty (TRNO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO):

8/26/2020 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/15/2020 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2020 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company's main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. "

7/21/2020 – Terreno Realty is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after buying an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

