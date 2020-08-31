Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.27 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.95.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $2,213.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 12-month low of $212.31 and a 12-month high of $2,295.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.82, a PEG ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,614.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,954 shares of company stock worth $56,170,816. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $1,885,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

