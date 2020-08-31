Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.59

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.59 and last traded at $143.49, with a volume of 2884700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after buying an additional 257,059 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $27,333,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.