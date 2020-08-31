Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $102,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.98. 1,325,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.92. The company has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $433.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

