Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,944.59

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. Thingschain has a market cap of $57,944.59 and approximately $9,661.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,869.56 or 1.01073522 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001493 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00162986 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001179 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

