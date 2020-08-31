THORChain (RUNE) Trading 13.5% Higher This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $159.18 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008643 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00135093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01636428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00199242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00178059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00187364 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

