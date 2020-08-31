Thore Cash Hits Market Cap of $83,621.61 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $83,621.61 and $96,026.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00521680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 153.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002817 BTC.

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

