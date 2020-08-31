Thrive Token Price Reaches $0.0017 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $180,047.60 and $4,688.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.29 or 0.06072064 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

