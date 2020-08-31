TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.45% of TJX Companies worth $269,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

TJX stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

