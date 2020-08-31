TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792,187 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,428 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.40% of TJX Companies worth $242,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.79. 6,161,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762,735. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

