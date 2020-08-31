TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 722.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,079 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,735. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

