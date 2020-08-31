Todd Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $231.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

