Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.44% of Travelers Companies worth $122,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.43. 59,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,461. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

