TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $11,015.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, TravelNote has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.01638153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00199611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00177319 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00182010 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io.

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

