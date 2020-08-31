TRAXIA (TM2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,751.25

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $35,751.25 and $137.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.01638153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00199611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00177319 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00182010 BTC.

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,008,600 tokens. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

