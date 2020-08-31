Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.34. Trinity Place shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Place by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 6,070,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Place by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

Trinity Place Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

