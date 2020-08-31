TrueDeck Market Cap Tops $261,775.73 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $261,775.73 and approximately $27,612.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.01638153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00199611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00177319 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00182010 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

