Truegame (TGAME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,471.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $145,584.23 and approximately $4,471.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.29 or 0.06072064 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017757 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

